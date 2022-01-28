Appoint Kwesi Appiah for the 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria – Opoku Nti

Coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana Football legend, Samuel Opoku Nti says Kwesi Appiah should be appointed as the interim coach for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs in March.

The GFA sacked Milovan Rajevac and dissolved the technical, management team on Wednesday following Ghana’s shameful exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars have a few weeks to prepare for the crucial World Cup play-offs against Nigeria in March.



The Asante Kotoko legend has called the GFA to appoint a coach that will be able to work with the current crop of players.

According to him, Kwesi Appiah will be the best candidate for the Black Stars job looking at the closeness of the World Cup play-offs.



“We need to bring Kwesi Appiah back because he has a rich history with the national team”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.



“We need Kwesi Appiah for the Nigeria game after that we open in for applications”, he added.