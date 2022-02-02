Appoint Kwesi Appiah or forget about World Cup qualification - Jesus Ahoufe to GFA

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Otto Addo set to be appointed as Black Stars coach - Reports

Ghana will beat Nigeria 2-0 on one condition - Jesus Ahoufe



Ghana draw Nigeria in World Cup playoff



Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, Founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel aka Jesus Ahoufe, has warned the Ghana Football Association(GFA) against appointing any other coach either than Kwesi Appiah.



The prophet has said the former Black Stars coach is the chosen one to qualify Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking on Accra FM, he said not even AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho can secure Ghana the qualification.

"We need a black coach. If Ghana wants to qualify for the World Cup and also do well at the next AFCON, then they need Kwesi Appiah. If not, even if they appoint Jose Mourinho, Ghana will not qualify. Ghana need Kwesi Appiah. Sometimes, the FA should come and see the prophets. If the GFA will listen, they should appoint Kwesi Appiah…They should appoint him as well as the likes of Stephen Appiah to support. With that, the team will thrive," he told host of the show, Nana Romeo.



He added that Ghana will beat Nigeria 2-0 in the playoffs if Kwesi Appiah is in charge as head coach.



"If we want to beat Nigeria 2-0, we should bring back Kwesi Appiah. Kwesi Appiah has the spiritual backing that Ghanaians don’t know. Also, Ghanaians don’t value what we have," he added.



At the moment, the GFA is reportedly on the verge of appointing former Black Stars player, Otto Addo to succeed Milovan Rajevac.



Ghana was paired with Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff draw on January 22, 2022.