Appoint Mourinho, Guardiola as Ghana coach and Black Stars will still fail – Saddick Adams

Angel Broadcasting Network journalist, Saddik Adams

GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac

GFA appoints Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana fail to record a single win at AFCON 2021



Ace sports journalist Saddik Adams has opined that not even AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho, and Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola could help the Black Stars win their first AFCON trophy in over forty years.



The four-time AFCON winners have gone 4 decades without the trophy. They recorded their worst performance in the tournament during the 2021 edition when they failed to manage a win in the group stage. The manager, Milovan Rajevac was sacked as a result.



Speaking on GTV's Sports+, Obama argued that in order to address the problems, the 'toxic' system should be looked at than sacking and hiring of coaches.

"We have gone on this tangent for how many years? I've part of this saying 'it's the coach let's sack him' but then you go and read the report of the coaches after the tournament some of which are not made public you will get to understand that some of the problems are beyond the coaches, Kwesi Appiah said in the commission of inquiry. Milovan has had his own problems, Plavi Stevanoviv had his own problems. So when the authorities come and try to deceptively put all the blame on the coach trying to get the masses to rally behind them and fight against the coach, that's where I have a problem, from the ministry from the FA..."



He further noted that Black Stars will still fail even if the GFA forms a technical team consisting of Mourinho, Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, and ex-Chelsea trainer Guss Hinnik.



"Ghana football's problem is beyond the appointment and sacking of a Black Stars coach. It's the focus there, there just put the details they are going to attach to...that's not the solution. You and bring Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, five or six of them, and Thomas Tuchel. Put them in one technical team with Guss Hindik as the technical director, we will still fail. Because the system is so toxic, it's a structureless system."



The desire to get back to the pinnacle of African football has seen the Ghana FA appoint five different coaches in the last five years with Otto Addo being the latest appointee.