Appoint Prosper Netteh as Black Stars interim coach - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe to GFA

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe recounts how appointing interim coach helped Ghana qualify for 20006 World Cup

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nhyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has suggested that the Ghana Football Association appoint Asante Kotoko manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh as interim boss for the Black Stars.



The former GFA boss argues that, Ogum has rebuilt Kotoko within a short time and that he will do well as a Black Stars stop-gap coach.



Veteran football administrator recounted how appointing a stop-gap before naming a substantive manager helped his administration in securing the Black Stars World Cup slot in 2006.

“When Mariano Baretto left, we brought in Sam Arday as a stop-gap coach and before he came Sam Arday told me he could only work for a month after which we advertised for the position and brought Serbian Ratomir Dujkovic, who qualified us for the first World Cup in 2006,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said as quoted by graphic.com.gh.



“They should go in for the Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, as a stop-gap coach because he has changed the face of Kotoko, which is what we need now. After that they can search for a quality coach who understands and have passion for Ghana and also has knowledge and experience”, he advised.



Currently, the GFA are on a hunt for a new coach for the vacant job after sacking Milovan Rajevac.



Despite many top coaches being linked with the job, reports claim the FA are on the verge of settling on former Tottenham Hotspurs boss, Chris Hughton.