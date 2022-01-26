Appointing Otto Addo as assistant Black Stars coach was nonsense – Countryman Songo

Assistant Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Songo calls out GFA President after Black Stars poor performance at AFCON

Ghana turn focus on World Cup qualifier after AFCON exit



GFA President assures Black Stars will bounce back



Controversial Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo has taken the Ghana Football Association to the cleaners over their decision to appoint former Ghana winger Otto Addo as assistant coach, describing the decision as ‘nonsense.



The GFA appointed Otto Addo, a former Ghana international to deputize as Black Stars coach in September 2021 on work and pay basis.



Addo who also works as a Dortmund assistant coach often works with the Black Stars during international breaks but was unable to come for Ghana’s 2021 AFCON campaign due to the busy nature of his work with the German club.



Following Otto Addo’s inability to be with the Black Stars for the AFCON in Cameroon, the Sports broadcaster has stated that the GFA made a bad deal for the Black Stars.

He explained on the Good Evening show on Metro TV with Paul Adom Otchere that the GFA should have employed an experienced coach who was available instead to help in the absence of Milovan Rajevac.



Songo disclosed that he has no questions with the competence of Otto Addo but has a bone to pick with the FA over the contract that was offered him.



The Sports Presenter said, “The most important person if the head coach is not there is the assistant coach. You employ Milo and Otto Addo as assistant knowing that when there is a tournament that guy will not be able to come.”



“Because he is working for Dortmund?” Paul Adom asks, Songo responded “yes fantastic, are you a normal person to this to a whole Ghana?”



Songo added, “I’m not saying he is not a good coach. I am saying that as an FA president, you’re employing a Black Stars coach and assistant and you know Otto Addo will not get the chance to travel with us to AFCON because people are getting covid, so if Milo is not in that good position to take over it should be the assistant coach and now your assistant coach is not there. How sensible are you to let such a person be an assistant coach.”