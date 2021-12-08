Approach World Cup play-off like we did against Egypt in 2013 – Langabel tells GFA

Joseph Langabel wants Ghana to be at 2022 World Cup

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

The team have qualified for the play-off scheduled for 2022



Langabel is confident the Black Stars will qualify



A self-acclaimed chief drummer of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel has suggested ways Ghana can qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana missed out on the last edition of the World Cup in Russia after losing in the play-offs to Egypt in the qualifiers.



Since then, the Black Stars have been preparing to stage a return to the mundial.

Despite the return of former coach Milovan Rajevac, the Black Stars had a tough time qualifying from the group stages.



The team had to rely on a controversial penalty against South Africa to make it to the final phase of the qualifiers on goal difference.



Joseph Langabel, a chief drummer who has been with the national team for a long time has urged officials of the Black Stars to approach the play-offs like they did for the 2014 World Cup.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Langabel was confident that “We will qualify but we have to do our things well. There are so many ways of killing a cat.”



He added, “I cannot say everything on radio but if we do the same thing we did against Egypt in that 6-1, we will qualify.”

According to him, there were a number of things that went on behind the scenes to ensure Ghana’s qualification to the 2014 World Cup, hence authorities with the Black Stars must consult experts of assistance.



He urged the GFA not to threat the play-offs with all the seriousness it deserves.



“We did so many things before we qualified for the 2014 World Cup. It was a secret movement. I’m begging my brother Kurt Okraku and all the executives, this is not a joke. We need to work hard because we are going to the lions den. If we don’t do things well, we’ll be swallowed,” Langabel emphasized.







