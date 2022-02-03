Are you afraid of GFA - Songo barks at Sports Minister over Black Stars coach hunt

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Controversial Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman better known as Countryman Songo has wondered if the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif is afraid of the Ghana Football Association.



According to Songo, Mustapha Ussif is hardly heard issues about the Ghana FA and the Black Stars pop up.



As Ghana search for a new coach, government has recommended that Irish-born Ghanaian coach Chris Hughton be appointed but the GFA are pushing strongly for Otto Addo as a contender for the Black Stars job.

This according to Songo shows gross disrespect by the GFA. He blamed the Sports Minister for allowing the GFA to act in such manner.



“You don’t respect President Akufo-Addo, I don’t blame them, It is the Sports Minister who has allowed this, he can’t deal with them that is why they are misbehaving,” the Sports Presenter stated.



He added, “so does the NPP want to tell us, are you people there? What do you tell your Sports Minister, what is happening to him? When it comes to the Black Stars it is as if he is afraid of what is going on. Look at how these so-called football people are just walking our people. It is nonsense, who are you.”



Songo stated he has had enough of the GFA bluff and wants the Sports Minister to bring them to order.