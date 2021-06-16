'Are you proud of yourselves?' - Ghana U24 mocked for another defeat to South Korea U24

The Black Meteors team

There was another round of disappointment in the air as Ghana U24 wrapped up their Asian tour with a 2-1 loss to South Korea’s U24 side.

Their fourth defeat in four matches, the Black Meteors were undone by goals from Woo-Yeong Jeong and Dong-Jun Lee, making little of Joselpho Barnes’ consolation in Seogwipo.



It was Ghana’s second match against the Taegeuk Warriors following a 3-1 reversal to the same side on Saturday.



Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin’s outfit, who earlier took on Japan’s U24 team in back-to-back games (6-0 loss and 4-0 defeat) are preparing for the 2023 Africa Games on home soil.



Below are the best reactions to Tuesday’s match:





So we lost all 4 games of this Asian tour. I'm sure we learned a few things about certain players we will find useful. Biggest lesson however was the poor coaching. 4 games against 2 teams and same mistakes were made over and over again. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 15, 2021

This is how the Black Meteors ???????? Asia tour ended:



4 games



4 losses



15 goals conceded



2 goals scored In all I think it wasn't a bad tour despite the embarrassing defeats. pic.twitter.com/9vC4S1RR4c — David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) June 15, 2021

I hear say Dem dey lash Black Meteors again? They should just boycott the games and run err — Don???????? (@Opresii) June 15, 2021

This current black meteors are the worst national team I have ever seen, they lack common possessive skills and can't even play as a team ????????‍♂️ — Bequin???????????????? (@beqwuin) June 15, 2021

So this black meteors ankasa are they proud of what they're doing? — mawulorm bruks (@brukslorm) June 15, 2021

South Korea once again dey lash Ghana Black Meteors for one side — ASANTENI???????????????? (@barimahasub) June 15, 2021

Bossman, we didn't learn anything, probably the one thing which is clear is how Fabian is overrated in this country. He shouldn't be closer to any national team. https://t.co/cdj1RGnp1Z — GPL 2020/21 Champs, Hearts of Oak ????????????????❤️ (@Gheneral_Eklu) June 15, 2021

The biggest headache of Ghana football is coaching. The talent is there but the coaching dier boss does bankrupt https://t.co/MMSEsSBclH — MOURINHO ASA (@AtoQuamina) June 15, 2021