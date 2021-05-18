Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marry: Weytin you need to know about di real estate agent di pop star don marry

Di Ariana and Gomez wedding take place for her home for California

Pop star Ariana Grande don marry her fiance Dalton Gomez for one small low key and intimate" wedding.

Di 27-year-old American singer bin tie di knot for front of pipo wey no reach 20 over di weekend, di PA news agency report.



Madam Grande announce for December say she don dey engaged to di 25-year-old Los Angeles real estate agent.



Dia wedding take place for her home for California, according to tori.



One representative for di singer tell PA: "Dem don marry. Na very small and intimate - e no reach 20 pipo wey dey there.



"Di room dey happy and love plenty. Di couple and their families dey very happy."

Di TMZ website say di ceremony happun for Grande property for Montecito, one celebrity hotspot for southern California where di Duke and Duchess of Sussex also dey live.



Who be Dalton Gomez?Oga Gomez grow for southern California and e don dey work wit luxury real estate market for five years, according to im biography on top AKG website.



Ms Grande share di news of dia engagement just before Christmas on Instagram, where she show a pearl and diamond ring for her left hand.



"Forever n then some," she caption di post.



She don dey date Mr Gomez for just over one year.

For February 2020, pipo see where she dey kiss her new love interest, Mr Gomez, for one restaurant for Los Angeles.



Den for May, dem make dia first public appearance together as couple inside di lockdown music video wey Grande and Justin Bieber collabo do, Stuck With U.



Di following month, she post foto of both of dem as dey hold hand for Instagram.



Last October, Ms Grande release her sixth album, Positions, wey top both di UK and US charts.



Di singer bin dey engaged to US comedian and actor Pete Davidson before, but dem call of dia high-profile relationship two years ago.

Dis weekend go mark four years since one terrorist explode suicide bomb wey kill 22 pipo afta Grande performe for Manchester Arena.



Di star wey say she suffer PTSD sake of wetin happun, go back Manchester for 2019 to headline di city Pride festival.



