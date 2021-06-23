Armwrestling Federation delivers athlete branding and empowerment programme

Two armwrestlers doing battle at the forum

Armwrestling Federation delivers a master class athlete branding and empowerment programme with support from Kofikrom, Twellium, Promasidor.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has delivered a Master Class equivalent of branding and capacity building at its Athlete Branding and Empowerment Programme in Accra.



As part of efforts to build the human capacity of athletes off the table and commence preparation towards resumption of playing Armwrestling, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) brought together training experts to empower pullers, coaches and officials for a one-day workshop for all under the sport’s governing body.



ACP Lydia Donkor of the Ghana Police Service, Alberto Paa Nii Aryee of Brand Surge Ghana, Prosper Ashiquaye of Legaci101, Albert Obidiaba of BlynkxLive, Shine Torsoo of Promasidor and Husseini Addy of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation took participants through Athlete Discipline, Athlete Branding, The Impact of Social on Athletes, Setting up a Social Media Account and the updated rules of Armwrestling.



Athletes were admonished to be conscious of their training, diet, stay away from unprescribed substances or medicine and not to engage in any radicle or notorious street activities that will tarnish their image or affect their performance as athletes. Armwrestlers were encouraged to effectively manage their space and community, take advantage of social media and put up high level performances which will eventually be the traction for sponsorship or ambassadorship.

Athletes and patrons were enthralled with the sessions and resolved to conduct themselves as professionals and quality sports ambassadors worthy of emulation. The orientation to be disciplined and personally brand by way of high performance and conscious pomotion of Armwrestling to influence society and their publics in attracting corporate institutions and many to the sport.



The training put together by GAF in partnership with Legaci 101, a sports event and marketing organization was supported by Promasidor, K-Balm Ointment, Mcberry Buscuits, Dough Man Foods, Club Consult Africa, Kay Sports, Brand Surge Marketing, BlynxksLive Ghana.



The Athlete Branding & Empowerment Programme formally opens up the Armwrestling season with the Armwrestling SuperMatch and the Armwrestling League coming up with both aimed at preparing the national team for the upcoming Africa Championships.



The Ghana Armwrestling Federation is one of the few that has heavily been affected by the Coronovirus pandemic and hence suspended all activities for over a year but has began preparation towards playing of the sport under strict Covid-19 protocols.