Armwrestling: Ghana names squad for 2022 Africa Championship

The team is expected to leave the shores of Ghana on Tuesday

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has named the official squad for the National Armwrestling team, Golden Arms ahead of the 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

The team is expected to leave the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



Head of the directorate, Mr Husseini Akueteh Addy, explained that the carefully selected team of 10 males and 10 females would be competing in their various bodyweight categories which reflects on the Youth, Junior, and Senior categories of the competition.



The selected athletes drafted from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Education Service, Ghana University Sports Association and Armwrestling Clubs representing Northern, Western, Eastern, Ashanti and the Greater Accra regions are Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo (-60kg), Efia Entumi Kumah (85kg), Mary Naa Odey Quaye (65kg), Rashida Abass (70kg), Augustina Mawoage (75kg), Samuel Adjetey Sowah (60kg), Abdul Aziz Wahab (75kg), and Wisdom Abromekyi (70kg).



The rest are Prince Affum (85kg), Isaac Antwi Boasiako (110+), Helena Mills Robertson (65kg), Grace Mintah (80kg), Grace Commey (60kg), Florence Boakye Mensah (80kg+), Eugenia Ntow (60kg), Isaac Amutiny (70kg), Edward Asamoah (85kg) Godwin Sackey (75kg), Otokunor Bannor (70kg), and Derrick Kwakye Adu (110kg).

The Golden Arms will compete in both left and right arm challenge and team is confident going into their respective battles as patriots ready to defend their nation.



President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation Mr. Charles Osei Asibey who is conteting for the top post in Africa Armwrestling has projected a medal haul of 20 by the Golden Arms.



The 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship would be held from July 19, 2022 to July 24, 2022 at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, situated at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria.



Team Ghana’s participation is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, National Sports Authority, K-Balm from Kofikrom Pharmacy, Kaysports Limited and President Charles Osei Asibey.