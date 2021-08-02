Armwrestling: Grace Mintah whips Bukom Vampire as Tahiru dethrones Asoka Gh

Haruna Tahiru aka the Warrior won the bragging right as the best in the heavyweight contest

African Champion and Police officer Grace Mintah has been crowned the new queen of Ghana Armwrestling at the just ended Armwrestling Supermatch at the Hathramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Grace who won Gold medal at the 2019 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Mali came in strongly after 2 year absence to defeat Mary Aryeetey and Florence Boakye Mensah for a showdown with the defending heavyweight champion Yasmin Kadiri Moro aka Bukom Vampire in the right arm contest.



Grace Mintah dismissed the defending champion Yasmin with a 2 straight wins in the finals to be crowned the right arm champion and squared of with Florence Boakye in the left arm contest, defeating the later to also win that contest.



Having won both left and right arm contest, Police Officer Grace Mintah was crowned the new Ghana Champion in the women’s Armwrestling heavyweight and was decorated with a huge miniature Armwrestling trophy, gold medal, cash prize and producrs from event partners.



Para athlete Haruna Tahiru aka the Warrior won the bragging right as the best in the heavyweight contest when he displayed warrior-some performances against Isaac Antwi Boasiako aka the Punisher, undefeated Derrick Kwakye aka Asoka GH and Fawzi Saoud aka the King who flew down from Lebanon for the Supermatch.



Haruna Tahiru, an African champion himself in the Para Armwrestling category who was poised to be crowned, took the Supermatch contest by contest, losing 2 contest and eventually coming back to win and thus being crowned the new heavyweight champion for Armwrestling in Ghana. He won an Armwrestling miniature trophy, cash prize and other attractive prozes.



Result

Female Heavyweight



1st. Grace Minta



2nd. Florence Boakye



3rd. Mariam Kadiri Moro



Male Light Weight



1st. Isaac Nii Amugi

2nd. Abdul Aziz Wahab



3rd. George Ohene Adu



Male Welter Weight



1st. Wisdom Abromekyi



2nd. Prince Affum



3rd. Godwin Sackey

Male Middle Weight



1st. Edward Asamoah



2nd. Isaac Konya



3rd Richard Tanye



Male Heavy Weight



1st. Tahiru Haruna

2nd. Fawzi Saoud



3rd . Derrick Kwakye Adu



The Armwrestling Supermatch was organized by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation to usher the GAF into the Armwrestling season after Covid-19 and to prepare the Golden Arms for the World Armwrestling Championships in Georgia where over 1,600 pullers from across the world will converge to determine World’s best in the arm business.



The Armwrestling Supermatch was partnered by K-Balm Ointment, Happy FM, Opportunity International Savings & Loans, Legaci101 Sports Consultant, Perception Management International, Brand Surge Marketing, Twellium Industres, Exploxa Energy Drink and attended by Federation heads and Board members of Ghana Armwrestling Federation including President Charles Osei Asibey, Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Dr. Prince Pambo, Miss Christine Ashley, Mr. Melvin Brown, Mr. Frederick Out Lartey, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah etc.