Armwrestling: K-Balm National Championship coms off on June 17

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) will organize a one-day open championship on Friday, June 17, 2022, to recruit prospective athletes to beef up the national arm-wrestling team, Golden Arms.

The open championship would be held at the DG Hathramani Hall situated at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The event would be put together by Perception Management International, Global Media Alliance Broadcasting, Legaci101 Sports Management and sponsored by K-Balm Ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited.



A statement issued and signed by the President of GAF, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, and copied to GNA Sports explained that Ghana would be competing at the 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship next month and would want to strengthen the Athletes Brigade of the federation for the Africa championship.



He added that Armwrestling has been added to the sports code for the 2023 Africa Games to be held in Ghana, therefore they would want to host and win hence the need to give talented Ghanaians the opportunity to represent their country.



Mr Asibey said all Ghanaians interested in exhibiting their talent and strength to represent Ghana at local and international competitions should visit the venue on Friday, June 17, at 2 pm and register to be given the chance to battle.

He said there would be competition for both males and females in left and right arm battles as well as para-arm-wrestling.



He encouraged more girls and officers from the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) to register in order to make a name for themselves.



Meanwhile, selected athletes from the regional teams in Ashanti, Northern, Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta/Oti and Western/Western North have been invited to pull.



Side attraction would be the battle by Presidents of the various sports federations.