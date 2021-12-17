Armwrestling, cricket get educational support from Betway Ghana

Officials were taken through branding, training, and sports marketing

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation and the Ghana Cricket Association has received a master class education on Exercises for Competition, training, Diet, Sports and branding through Betway Ghana’s “BetwayUp” initiative.

The seminar organised by Betway Ghana under its BetwayUp initiative was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Wednesday.



At the event, Pullers and officials of Armwrestling and cricketers were also taken through branding, training, and sports marketing to prepare the athletes for the professional world.



The former Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Neil Armstrong Mortagbe took the athletes through sports marketing, whilst Dr. Aniemena-George Chidi, an expert in Sports Exercise and Medicine spoke on Nutrition for athletes.



Mr. Armstrong Mortagbe encouraged the participants to take advantage of social media and put up high level performances to attract sponsorships to the sport.

Athletes were also admonished to be conscious of their training, diet, and stay away from substances or medicine that will tarnish their image or affect their performance on the field.



At the event, participants expressed gratitude to the online betting company for the initiative and believes the seminar would help them in their profession.



According to the betting company, supporting sports development has always been their belief, and that has been the main thrust of their Corporate Social Responsibility activities to empower sports at the grassroots level and rendering this support to the Federations was part of their plans.



Sporting disciplines including Football and basketball have already benefitted from the ‘Betway Up’ initiative.