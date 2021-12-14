Armwrestling, cricket to benefit from Betway initiative

Pullers and officials will on Wednesday undergo a one-day seminar

Source: Ghana Armwrestling Association

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) is set to receive various forms of support from Betway’s community support programme dubbed Betway Up.

The initiative, introduced by Betway Ghana, the betting company is with the aim of uplifting the various sport federations in the country through support in capacity building, training, promotions and equipment.



Pullers and officials will on Wednesday undergo a one day seminar aimed at preparing the athletes for the professional world. Topics to ne treated include Warm Up and Exercises for Competition and Training, Athletes Diet, Athlete and Sports Branding among others.



Betway is expected to make donation of equipments to selected sports federations during the event.

According to Betway, supporting sports development has always been their belief, and that has been the main thrust of their CSR activities to empower sports at the grassroots level.



Football and basketball have already benefitted from the ‘Betway Up’ initiative.