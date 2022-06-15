Armwrestling national champions set for Friday

The competition will draw the best of armwrestlers in the country

Powered by Perception Management International, the 2022 K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship which comes off on Friday. June 17, has received support from Max Fly Energy Drink and other brands targeted at making the event a success.

The one-day national Armwrestling championship under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) is an annual exercise to recruit prospective athletes to beef up the national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms.



The K-Balm Ointment sponsored open championship which will be held at the DG Hathramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium and beamed live on ETV Ghana and all GAF social media handles has this year received support from Max Fly Energy Drink, Twellium Industries, X Mineral Water, Darling Lemon Alcoholics, Alkamin Natural Mineral Water, HD+ Decoder, Yomi Yogurt, Woezor TV, Blinkslivegh, Brand Surge Marketing, Happy FM, ETV, Asempa FM, Perception Management International, Global Media Alliance Broadcasting and Legaci101 Sports Management.



Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation explained that Ghana will be competing at the 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship next month in Lagos, Nigeria and the World Armwrestling Championship later in October so would want to strengthen the national team in its quest to win more medal for Ghana.



He added that Armwrestling, having been added to the sports code for the 2023 Africa Games to be held in Ghana challenges the federation to put in more effort to achieve Ghana's target of host and win for the Areca Games hence the need to give talented Ghanaians the opportunity to represent their country.

Mr Osei-Asibey said all Ghanaians interested in exhibiting their talent and strength to represent Ghana at local and international competitions are welcomed to participate in the Friday June 17 event scheduled at 2pm for both male and female in left and right arm battles.



He encouraged more girls and officers from the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) to register in order to make a name for themselves.



Meanwhile, selected athletes from the regional teams in Ashanti, Northern, Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta/Oti and Western/Western North have been invited to pull.



Side attraction will be the battle by Presidents of the various sports federations.