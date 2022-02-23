Armwrestling to enhance Ghana’s medal haul at Accra 2023 Africa Games

NSA boss, Professor Peter Twumasi, Charles Osei Assibey and other officials

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey has indicated that Armwrestling will enhance Ghana’s medal haul during the 13th Africa Games slated for August 2023 in Accra, Ghana as Armwrestling for the first time in over 40yrs in the world and 20years on the continent, will feature in a major international event.

Elated President Osei Asibey revealed that the recruitment process begins immediately and the development of coached and referees will intensify to enable Ghana position itself for the expected opposition from continental giants like South Africa, Egypt and Mali. He stressed that Junior and Senior High Students with the Tertiary will be recruited to join the Golden Arms for intensive training. They will compete in the 2022 Africa Armwrerstling Championships and the World Championships and other invitational events in preparation for the Games.



The Local Organising Committee for the 13th Africa Games admitted Armwrestling as a competitive sport after a remarkable feat by Armwrestling during the First Joint Technical Meeting between the Local Organizing Committee, the Technical Committee of the Africa Games and the Africa Union Sports Council in Accra attended by Heads of Continental Sports Federations where all federations were made to pitch for the acceptance of their respective sports to be played at the Games.



Armwrestling, a popular, non-combative and the fastest growing sport was impressive with the pitching as they brought top officials of Armwrestling and pullers to demonstrate and reassure the Games committee of the importance and impact for consideration into the games.



Armwrestling met the criteria set for the games which included but not limited to the popularity and participation, facility and equipment, technical officials, qualification criteria etc.

Led by President Charles Osei Asibey, World Armwrestling General Secretary-Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, Eng. Samuel Jackson, Nasr Yussif, Husseini Akuetteh Addy all of the Africa Armwrestling Federation joined the pitching team to justify why their disciplines should be included in the Pan-African Games.



Ghana Armwrestling ranked highly in Africa, has led the promotion, development and participation of the sport by many on the continent producing the best technical officials in the persons of Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum-Chairman of Covid-19 Safety Committee, Dr. Prince Pambo-Vice Chairman of the Medical & Anti Doping Committee, Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade-Chairman of Media & Publicity, Husseini Akuetteh Addy-Director for Training in Africa.



President Osei Asibey extends appreciation to the Ministry of Youth & Sports, National Sports Authority, the board of the Local Organizing Committee of Accra 2023, Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, the Armwrestling Board, the Pullers, Coaches Partners and the Media for the supports and encouragement.



The Ghana Armwrestling Federation will soon name a Africa Games Legacy Team tasked to lead preparation and Agenda “Win more Medals” for Ghana.