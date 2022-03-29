Army Ladies beat Immigration Ladies to cruise to last eight of Women’s FA Cup

Army Ladies in action

Source: GNA

Army Ladies FC continued to show their dominance over fellow security service team, Immigration Ladies FC to progress to the next stage of the ongoing Women's FA Cup.

Army Ladies secured a 2-0 scoreline courtesy a goal each from Adama Alhassan and Erica Appiah.



Army Ladies made their intentions clear right from the blast of the Referee’s whistle mounting pressure on the Immigration Ladies.



In the first half, Harriet Akuokor Adjetey of Army Ladies hit the crossbar from a deflected free kick taken by Zenabu Mumuni outside the 18-yard box of the opponent.



Army Ladies went close to scoring again with a free kick near the right corner flag of Immigration Ladies which was missed by the Immigration Ladies’ goalkeeper Mary Neequaye but her defenders were quick to send the ball out of harm way which ended first half goalless.

Army Ladies continued from where they left off in the first half as Alhassan once again forced a save from goalkeeper Neequaye after a good build up. Erica Appiah in the 57th fired a low shot just inches wide off the Immigration Ladies’ goal post from a good team buuld up.



The Pressure finally paid off goal as right back for the camouflage ladies, Alhassan scored the opener in the 62nd minutes with a shot which went into the button right corner of the Immigration Ladies goal post.



Appiah got rewarded for her performance on the day with a goal 20 minutes later to confirm the victory for Army Ladies.



Adama Alhassan of Army Ladies was named the best player of the match.