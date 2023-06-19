Arrest Sarkodie - Angel FM’s sports reporter demand over Yvonne Nelson abortion revelation

Actress, Yvonne Nelson and Ghanaian musician Sarkodie

Angel FM sports reporter, Listowel Mensah, has suggested that Ghanaian musician Micheal Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, should be arrested.

His assertion comes in reaction to actress Yvonne Nelson's revelation that the revered rapper forced her to abort their baby in 2010.



In a tweet, Mensah stated that Sarkodie should be arrested, citing that abortion is a crime while backing his claim with a criminal offences law.



"Abortion is a criminal offense. Pursuant to Act 29, section 58 of the Criminal Code of 1960,[1] amended by PNDCL 102 of 1985. Crime doesn't expire, @GhPoliceService. arrest Kabutey now."



Yvonne Nelson, in chapter eight of her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, revealed that she terminated a pregnancy because Sarkodie, who put her in that situation refused to accept responsibility.



"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.



"Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.

"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.



"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.



"I wouldn't call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer," parts of the book read.



Checkout Listowel Mensah's tweet below







EE/FNOQ