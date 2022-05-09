Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah gives credit to teammates for his rich form

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has given credit to his teammates for his rich vein of form as he scored twice against Leeds United on Sunday.

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah bagged an early brace against the club he was on loan to back in 2019-20 to put Mikel Arteta's side in control.



However, despite the fact Leeds had to play with just 10 men for over an hour following Luke Ayling's straight red card, Arsenal were made to sweat for their three points after Diego Llorente halved the deficit in the second half.



Leeds' day got off to a terrible start when, with five minutes on the clock, goalkeeper Illan Meslier took a heavy touch and was immediately closed down by Nketiah, whose tackle took the ball over the line.



But it was to get much worse for Jesse Marsch's side just minutes later when Nketiah doubled Arsenal's advantage, finishing with a first-time shot from Gabriel Martinelli's pull-back.

"It's a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it's been excellent," Nketiah told Sky Sports after the final whistle. "You really feel the connection between the players and the fans.



"It's amazing to be involved. Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I've worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I got my chance.



"[It is] credit to my team-mates for helping me play and do well. I'm just happy in the team and helping."



Nketiah has now scored four goals in the English Premier League this season in 18 matches whiles he scored 5 goals in 5 matches in the Carabao Cup this season.