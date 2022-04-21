0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah reacts to scoring twice against Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah Ajgmccyli8j21ql1neetq1366 610x400 Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has reacted to scoring two goals against Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute and his second goal in the second half of the encounter at the Stamford Bridge.

After the game, Nketiah said it is always special to score against Chelsea but tonight's effort was to help Arsenal bounce back.

"I think it makes it that bit more special. I was at Chelsea till under-14 and got released and you always have that bit of a chip on your shoulder to prove yourself. But it’s not about me it’s about the team bouncing back," he said

Eddie Nketiah in a recent interview expressed his delight in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup and also stated that he will soon make a decision on his international future.

Nketiah was raised in Lewisham and his parents are Ghanaians. He has played 15 games in the league this season for Arsenal.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off