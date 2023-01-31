Arsenal agree €12m deal with Chelsea for Jorginho

Jorginho in 2021 was named as the UEFA Player of the Year

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with their London rivals Chelsea for the transfer of Italian midfielder Jorginho.

According to a report filed by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 2022/2023 English Premier League leaders have agreed to pay €12M for the services of the 31-year-old Italian midfielder.



Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, popularly known as Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri from Serie A giants SSC Napoli and has been a regular face at the Stamford Bridge for the past five years.



He enjoyed a lot of success as a Chelsea player winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. In 2021, he was crowned the UEFA Player of the Year after finishing third in the Balon D'or rankings.



Jorginho's absence at Chelsea is expected to be occupied by the 2022 FIFA World Cup Young Player of the Year, Enzo Fernandez.