Arsenal are behaving like NPP - Sam George on Gunners' top four slip

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has said that the Gunners gave him false hopes of qualification for the UEFA Champions League, just like the New Patriotic Partey(NNP) is giving its followers hope of 'breaking 'the 8'.



Arsenal who were close to securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season have lost their place in the top four after two consecutive defeats.



Sam George who is an Arsenal fan, took to Twitter to share his disappointment, saying Arsenal gave him false hope just like the NPP is giving its followers hope of holding onto power for more than 8 years.

"Arsenal behaving like NPP. Gave me high hopes of a top 4 finish like the NPP is giving their followers hope of breaking the 8."



Since the start of the Fourth Republic, no party has held onto power for more than two terms, a record the NPP aims at breaking.



Regarding Arsenal, the Gunners lost 2-0 to Newcastle, which means Tottenham will need a draw in the last game against Norwich to qualify for the champions league at the expense of Arsenal.



