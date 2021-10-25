Arsenal can achieve beautiful things – Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey believes the club can achieve beautiful things if they produced same performance against Aston Villa in every game.

The Gunners inflicted a 3-1 win over Aston Villa last Friday with the Ghanaian star scoring his first goal to end the 39 games without a goal for the club.



He became the first Ghanaian player to score the London based club after opening the scoring in the game.

Speaking to the Mirror after the game, Partey said, "The team performed very good. We have to do this every weekend and every game and with this we can achieve beautiful things.



"They deserve it. they have been supporting us when we have been down and when things have gone bad. This win is for them and I hope they enjoy it.”