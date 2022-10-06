0
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta happy with Thomas Partey's performance against Spurs

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has stated that midfielder Thomas Partey played really well against bitter rivals Spurs in the North London Derby.

Thomas Partey passed a late fitness test to play alongside Granit Xhaka in the derby.

Mikel Arteta made the remarks ahead of Arsenal's Uefa Europa League game against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt.

"Well obviously that he hasn’t had the consistency in the past few months, with the injuries that he’s been through. He’s been in and out," he said.

"With a big performance like that he contributed to the team in an exceptional way and we’re really happy with his performance,"

