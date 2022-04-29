0
Arsenal coach delighted with Thomas Partey's injury progress

Arteta Partey Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Thomas Partey's injury ahead of the game against West Ham United on Sunday. 

The Ghana midfielder picked up a thigh injury in the game against Crystal Palace and has been out since April 4, 2022.

The Black Stars deputy captain has started individual training but Mikel Arteta, who is happy with the midfielder's injury progress is unsure if Partey will be back before the end of the season.

"He's progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully I am wrong," he said ahead of the London derby against West Ham.

Thomas Partey has been a key member of the Arsenal team this season, playing a pivotal role in their quest for a top four finish.

The Ghana international has made 24 Premier League appearances and scored two goals this season.

Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 but his time at the club has been affected by injuries.

