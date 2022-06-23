Arsenal extended my contract 'for a reason' - Eddie Nketiah

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has set sights on proving doubters that Arsenal handed him a new contract for a reason.

The 23-year-old, who has been handed jersey No.14, has signed a new five-year deal with the Gunners after successful negotiations.



Last season, Nketiah played 21 games in the Premier League, scored five goals, and provided one assist for Mikel Arteta's side as they finished 5th on the league table.



"When you get a run of eight games in the first team, you get that database and platform to show everything you can do," he told The Telegraph.



"I have worked a lot with the manager on playing with my back to goal, on the spaces to drop into and link play. Of course, it has been developed, but at the same time, you don't get here by just standing in the penalty box and scoring a goal.

"People are always going to say things, but I know what I can do. The people that have played with me, played against me, the coaches that have worked with me, I know how they feel about me.



"Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal, and they have done so for a reason. Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome, and then you fight and compete."



Nketiah has made 92 appearances in total and scored 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.



He is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at the international level.