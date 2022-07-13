Arsenal fans, Ghanaians react with excitement as Partey is included in list for pre-season tour

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey misses out on Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg

Arsenal to face Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in US



Arsenal to face Everton in pre-season friendly in US



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been officially included in Arsenal’s 33-man squad for pre-season training in the United States.



Thomas Partey was named alongside Berd Leno and Folarin Balogun who are all set to travel with the club for the pre-season tour in the USA.



Partey, who missed Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg, is set to make his return in the Gunners' three games against Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea in the US.



Arsenal will take on Frank Lampard’s Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both of which are in Orlando, Florida.



The return of Thomas Partey has has been well received by Ghanaians and Arsenal fans on social media.

Below are some of the reactions to Partey's return in the post below:





THOMAS PARTEY IS FREEEEEEEEE LET'S FUCKING GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/XKHJvLArH1 — Imad ???? (@imadafc) July 13, 2022

JE/FNOQ