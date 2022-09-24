1
Sports

Arsenal fans 'cry' over Thomas Partey's latest injury in Ghana camp

Thomas Partey 7656789 Partey missed Ghana's game against Brazil due to injury

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: goal.com

Arsenal fans online expressed their worry and disappointment after Thomas Partey picked up an injury during the warm-up before Ghana’s friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

The Arsenal midfielder, who was set to start the high-profile encounter, had to pull out of the starting XI and was replaced by Iddrisu Baba, leaving Gunners fans worried given the player only recently returned from a three-week injury lay-off.

The news will be particularly disappointing for Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal's medical team having been in touch with their Ghana counterparts ahead of the fixture in order to advise the Black Stars on how best to manage the midfielder's fitness.

Next up, the Gunners face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London, but they now face an anxious wait to see if Partey will be available.

Fans of both Arsenal and Ghana were quick to take to social media to weigh in on Partey's latest setback.









