Arsenal fans 'cry' over Thomas Partey's latest injury in Ghana camp

Partey missed Ghana's game against Brazil due to injury

Arsenal fans online expressed their worry and disappointment after Thomas Partey picked up an injury during the warm-up before Ghana’s friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

The Arsenal midfielder, who was set to start the high-profile encounter, had to pull out of the starting XI and was replaced by Iddrisu Baba, leaving Gunners fans worried given the player only recently returned from a three-week injury lay-off.



The news will be particularly disappointing for Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal's medical team having been in touch with their Ghana counterparts ahead of the fixture in order to advise the Black Stars on how best to manage the midfielder's fitness.



Next up, the Gunners face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London, but they now face an anxious wait to see if Partey will be available.



Fans of both Arsenal and Ghana were quick to take to social media to weigh in on Partey's latest setback.





Until Thomas Partey gets a run of 10+ games (even then no guarantee) & fully adapts his fitness and muscular capacity to in-game intensity & demands, he’ll be at significant risk for muscular issues, esp R thigh related. It is what it is, no need to panic every time.#arsenal — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) September 23, 2022

I just hope that's Partey faking an Injury so he doesn't risk himself in a meaningless friendly ahead of North London Derby — Santi™ (@PeakSanti) September 23, 2022

"It was only a precaution" okey mate but are you aware that precautions at Arsenal can keep a player on the sidelines for two to four weeks or even months? We should be in the market for a Thomas Partey replacement. Partey should be the backup. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 24, 2022

So Partey injured again. Oh man — Osman ???? (@OsmanZtheGooner) September 23, 2022