Arsenal fans descend on Partey over display against Manchester United

Partey First Goal Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Fri, 3 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey has been singled out for criticism by supporters of Arsenal following the club’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The Gunners missed out a chance to rise to fourth place in the league after suffering a defeat at Old Trafford.

Arsenal were shot into the lead by a bizarre Emile Smith-Rowe goal but United fought back through Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez.

Cristiano Ronaldo got United their second goal of the night but his goal was cancelled out by Martin Ordegaard.

Ronaldo hit the net for the second time and his goal turned out to be the match winner.

Thomas Partey did not impress greatly in the game and Arsenal fans could not understand why the former Atletico Madrid star performed poorly against Manchester United.

The fans took to Twitter to hit out the Ghanaian midfielder for not replicating the display he showed last season.

Read some of the posts below

















