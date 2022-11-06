Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey after his impeccable performance in win over Chelsea

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his outstanding performance against Chelsea.
Partey controlled the midfield and orchestrated the Gunners to a vital 1-0 away win over their London rivals.
Arsenal fans believe the Ghanaian is the best central defensive midfielder in the League currently.
Others marvelled at Partey's performance as they hail his passing and ball retention and the control he gives Arsenal.
Partey had 75 touches, completed 52 out of 56 attempted passes, completed 6 out of 6 long balls, won 5 out of 6 ground duels, and made 13 recoveries.
Check out some reactions below:
Thomas Partey is currently the best DM in the Premier league, man is literally carrying Arsenal midfield.— MÂCLØRD (@maclord_xavier) November 6, 2022
I am serious when I say Thomas Partey is top 2 DM’s in the league and he is not even second— Melo????⚪ (@bra_meloo) November 6, 2022
Hasn’t lost a match he has started for Arsenal this season pic.twitter.com/1PGspzQyOV
Thomas Partey is my man of the match. A hall of fame performance in the lone #6 role. Absolute masterclass that will go in the history books.— Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey is a complete Midfielder— TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) November 6, 2022
Partey you are a top 2 PL DM and you’re not 2nd— It’s NOT over (@killgaspar) November 6, 2022
Partey actually been insane this season— Trey (@UTDTrey) November 6, 2022
Saliba & Partey have been the best players on the pitch, by a country mile— Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 6, 2022
Partey man of the match— HA (@HAftbl) November 6, 2022
Excellent performance from @Arsenal. Great shape and slick in possession. Lots of standouts incl Saliba. Personally thought Tomas Partey was the difference. Brilliantly efficient.— Craig Burley (@craigburley) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey Appreciation Tweet. pic.twitter.com/BaT11ZatjY— ????gyesi (@_gyesi) November 6, 2022
That is a fantastic away performance from Arsenal. Partey and Saliba in particular outstanding. The Arsenal fans absolutely immense. We move— Sancho Quinn (@SanchoQuinn) November 6, 2022
This Thomas Partey performance has been outstanding— brian (@brixn__) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey has had the absolute freedom of Stamford Bridge today.— Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) November 6, 2022
Partey is the best DM in the league at the moment...man is never phased, very press-resistant— H.O.C (@_okafohenrie) November 6, 2022
Partey just brings calmness in the middle of the pitch, the way he can receive under pressure and recycle the ball. Incredible performance from him again, he is having a world class season.— Dezildez (@Dezildezzz) November 6, 2022
Never seen a player so calm like partey,zero pressure.#COYG pic.twitter.com/vmRH9EzXZy— MAJORITY LEADER (@Davido_Lubi) November 6, 2022
Tbf Partey is very good. No wonder arsenal fans just ignore he’s a rapist they’ve got Elneny & Lokonga on the bench id do the same— FSG OUT (@ShaunlfcT) November 6, 2022
Saliba and Partey are playing beautiful ball for Arsenal.— Alhaji TripleHay???? (@Boi_TripleHay) November 6, 2022
Liverpool, Spurs and now at the Bridge. Thomas Partey Royce Royce in all the big games this season. World class player.— RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) November 6, 2022
