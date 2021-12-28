Arsenal fans in Ghana donate to orphanage home

Some members of the group making the donation

The official Arsenal fan group in Ghana, Arsenal Supporters Club Ghana on December 25, 2021 undertook a charity cause with the donation of GHC6000 to the Save Our Lives Orphanage at Anwiakwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The donation was made by the Ashanti Regional branch of the group on behalf of the national body.



The exercise forms part of the group’s ambition to exemplify the ethos of the Arsenal Football Club as an institution that is concerned with welfare of the less-privilege.



The donation which was themed ‘Feed a Child’ is one of many projects embarked on by the supporters to impact positively on the Ghanaian society.



In a statement issued, the executives of the group commended the members for their contributions and commitment to making the exercise a success.

The executives hailed the members for living up to the club’s true spirit and prayed that their donation will help the club ‘return to its former glory days’.



The group also gave detailed information on the selection of the orphanage and promised to offer more assistance in the coming.



Since, its establishment. Arsenal Supporters Club has embarked on quite a number of projects targeted at giving hope to the less-privileged and contributing in their little ways to help develop the country.



