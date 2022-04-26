Arsenal fans jubilate as Thomas Partey steps up recovery

Arsenal beat Manchester United to move 4th on EPL table
Thomas Partey ruled out for the rest of the season
Arsenal beat United and Chelsea in Thomas Partey's absence
Arsenal fans all over the world have reacted happily after midfielder Thomas Partey posted a video of himself running on a treadmill following his injury.
The Black Stars deputy captain suffered an injury on April 4 as Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the press that Partey might not play again this season ends and the Ghanaian has so far missed four games.
“The news that we got after having another assessment was not great,” said the Gunners boss. “It is not looking very positive [for] his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see.
However, Thomas Partey appears to be recovering ahead of schedule, and Arsenal fans couldn't hide their happiness as they believe that his presence will boost their top-four chances.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions to Thomas Partey's post in the post below:
Thomas Partey running on a treadmill ???? is he on his way back????— Diamond Gooner (@Arsenal_myview) April 25, 2022
I have a feeling, based on zero factual evidence, that Thomas Partey will be back for the West Ham game.— ???? (@HobbsAFC) April 25, 2022
Make it back soon ❤️— I _now_support_Xhaka #GX34 (@chemei5) April 25, 2022
Ghanian Excellence????????@Arsenal @Thomaspartey22 pic.twitter.com/BN8jMi1U04
Thomas Partey is nearly ready???????? pic.twitter.com/VmmSnjUG64— J͛a͛k͛e͛ ???? (@AFCJake2) April 25, 2022
Imagine having a fit Thomas Partey for the last 5 games. I’d have been singing the champions league anthem by nowpic.twitter.com/26BKjY175q— GHANA GUNNER ????????????⚪ (@AFC_Fazeel) April 25, 2022
Thomas Partey back on the running machine after his thigh injury. #AFC pic.twitter.com/HJuHiuGQBX— Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) April 25, 2022
There are chances Thomas Partey may return for the West Ham match on Sunday.Thomas Partey is ahead of schedule to return to Arsenal from injury. He is recovering faster than the club expected.#COYG pic.twitter.com/WhnkYewiHE— 49undefeated_49⚪ (@49undefeated_49) April 26, 2022
I just saw @Thomaspartey22 running on a thread Mill on Facebook..he looks like he might make it back before the season ends...I really wish he would.. #Arsenal #Gonners #COYG— Jebbahumphrey (@Jebba2nice) April 25, 2022
Arsenal star Thomas Partey, who some feared had been ruled out for the season, is working hard to return to the team ahead of schedule.— DR. P3KY33 (@Dr_P3ky33) April 25, 2022
Thomas Partey back early after we beat Chelsea and United without him? pic.twitter.com/6Yx1czRGw4— Phelo1886 (@Phelo1886) April 25, 2022
Thomas Partey is ahead of schedule to return to Arsenal from injury. He is recovering faster than the club expected.— Tino (@t_tiino_) April 25, 2022
[@LinkUpArsenal]
If Thomas partey comes back that's a game changer I can't lie— Fuad (@Fuadnehemen) April 25, 2022
Thomas Partey A.K.A “the glue” hits the gym listening to KILLA BLAKO on the road to recovery ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/o2W8MivtUh— Mei_Kudi™️ (@Mei_Kudi) April 19, 2022
Thomas Partey almost ready. I hope he makes it on time. pic.twitter.com/P8WuXXqvhQ— ???????????? (@sakafanbase) April 25, 2022
