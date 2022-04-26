0
Arsenal fans jubilate as Thomas Partey steps up recovery

Partey Thomas 610x400 Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal beat Manchester United to move 4th on EPL table

Thomas Partey ruled out for the rest of the season

Arsenal beat United and Chelsea in Thomas Partey's absence

Arsenal fans all over the world have reacted happily after midfielder Thomas Partey posted a video of himself running on a treadmill following his injury.

The Black Stars deputy captain suffered an injury on April 4 as Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the press that Partey might not play again this season ends and the Ghanaian has so far missed four games.

“The news that we got after having another assessment was not great,” said the Gunners boss. “It is not looking very positive [for] his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see.

However, Thomas Partey appears to be recovering ahead of schedule, and Arsenal fans couldn't hide their happiness as they believe that his presence will boost their top-four chances.

