0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah reveals reason for delay in Ghana decision

Eddie Nketiah CFC2 610x400 Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal's brace-hero against Chelsea, Eddie Nketiah wants his future at the club sorted before he makes a decision on his international career. 

Having represented England at youth levels, and currently holds the record as the player to have scored the most goals for the U21, Nketiah is set to pick Ghana over the Three Lions.

However, before announcing his nationality switch, the 22-year-old is making his club career the priority.

"My parents are both Ghanaian, so of course, it's a possibility. I am open to both – playing for Ghana or England," Nketiah told The Beautiful Game podcast.

"Like you said, I've played for the youth teams so naturally when I was obviously younger, they called me up to go play for them.

"Being from Ghana, you are obviously happy they have qualified for the World Cup. I know players like [Thomas] Partey [and] I am happy for them as well.

"It's always good to have that opportunity to potentially do that.

"My club situation [out of contract at the end of the season] is the priority.

"At the moment, my full focus is on my club Arsenal and making sure I sort out things for next season.

"Once that's finished, then I can really sit down with my family and have that discussion. So it's open to both [countries] and I am not closing the door to anything.

"It's great to have the opportunity to do so."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi