Arsenal inform Ghana FA on how to use Thomas Partey to avoid injury - Reports

Thomas Partey 67980.jfif Partey's goal secured World Cup for Ghana

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Premier League leaders, Arsenal have sent the Ghana Football Association [GFA] a detailed report of how Thomas Partey should be used against Brazil and Nicaragua in the international friendlies.

The 29-year-old made an injury return in the Gunners' 3-0 win against Brentford last weekend.

Partey played 72 minutes of the game.

The Ghana deputy captain has struggled with similar muscle problems in the past and the English club want to make sure their priced asset returns from the break fit.

Arsenal contacted the Ghana Football Association before releasing the midfielder for the international assignment.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star is expected to feature for the Black Stars in the friendly against Brazil on Friday.

Partey will also play a role in the match against Nicaragua three days later in Spain.

The Arsenal star scored the goal that sent Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is expected to play a major role in Ghana's squad at the 2022 Mundial scheduled to kick off on November 20.

