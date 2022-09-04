Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey injury update

Midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey is expected to be out on the sidelines for weeks due to his injury.

The deputy Black Stars captain sustained a thigh injury in training and has been ruled out of the titanic clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.



According to Arteta, Thomas Partey’s injury is similar to the one that ruled him out for two months last season and is frustrating for everyone involved.



“With Mo probably it is a little bit easier and we are talking months,” said manager Mikel Arteta. “With Thomas, hopefully we are talking weeks or even shorter than that, I hope.”



“We have tried to manage him,” said Arteta. “A lot has happened since he joined, obviously, and we are trying the best possible way to find the reasons why that happens.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, Partey has been hit by numerous injuries and struggled to stay fully fit.



The 29-year-old has made three appearances in the Premier League this season.



Arsneal have been dealt with another blow as Egypt international Mohammed Eleny has also sustained an injury and is expected to sit out for months.