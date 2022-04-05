Arsenal manager expresses huge concern over Thomas Partey’s latest injury

Thomas Partey being attended to by a medic

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that he is worried about Thomas Partey’s latest injury.

The midfield gem started for the Gunners on Monday night when the team locked horns with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the English Premier League.



In a game serving as a matchday 31 encounter of the English top-flight league, Arsenal aimed for a win to boost the team’s top-four aspirations.



Unfortunately, things did not go as planned as the team suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of the opponent.

To add to the woes of the team, top midfielder Thomas Partey picked an injury and had to be substituted in the 74th minute.



Providing an update in his post-match interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, “I don’t know. He felt something in the same area he got injured previously, so a big concern.”



On the matchday, Ghana striker Jordan Ayew netted the second goal for Crystal Palace as the team amassed three big points.