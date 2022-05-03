Arsenal manager planning without injured Thomas Partey to fight for top four

Thomas Partey with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is focusing on strengthening his squad without Thomas Partey as his side pushes to finish in the top four of the English Premier League.

The Ghana international has been injured for weeks and unlikely to play again for the Gunners in the remainder of the ongoing football season.



Although Mikel Arteta insists he needs Thomas Partey to be fit and playing, he notes that he is going to work with the available players to get the best out of them.



"We need him to play in that role on his own, with the quality he brings and the experience that he brings. And the fact he brings things that are unique that we want. Then we can accommodate players in other positions that for them are more relevant and can determine games in the way that we can.

"Otherwise we have to consider and improve with the players we have by using them in a different way, changing formation and finding ways to compensate,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said.



Next weekend Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey when the team takes on Leeds United in the English Premier League.