Arsenal manager warned not to start Thomas Partey against Liverpool

Thomas Partey

Kelvin Campbell has begged manager Mikel Arteta not to start Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Gunners are unbeaten in all competitions since August as they make the trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday.



The Ghana international missed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for the Black Stars due to injury and has been declared fit to make a return for Arsenal.



According to Campbell, Mikel Arteta should not rush the Ghana international to his starting XI so soon after recovering from his injury and should err on the side of caution before sticking him in the first XI .



“Don’t play him. Keep him on the bench so we can bring him on in the second half or something.

“I don’t want to risk him. I know it’s a massive game. He’s not played. There’s many games coming up and what we don’t want to do is take a risk.”



Thomas Partey has been instrumental for Arsenal this season and his return will be a major boost for the side for the Liverpool game.



Arsenal will hope to get the Ghana midfielder fit for the game as they will be without Granit Xhaka due to injury.