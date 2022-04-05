Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey celebrates hitting 1 million Instagram followers

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian midfielder for Arsenal, has hit one million Instagram followers.

On the photo and video-sharing social networking site, the 28-year-old shared a post commemorating his latest follower milestone.



Partey released a video compilation with the caption "A million thanks" after reaching a million followers on Instagram.



The midfielder was key in helping Ghana secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



He scored in the second leg of the playoff game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium. He also captained the Black Stars to draw 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The midfielder has been in excellent form this season, and he has been a keyfigure in the Gunners' push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.