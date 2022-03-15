Arsenal must approach all remaining matches in EPL as if they are finals - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has charged his Arsenal teammates to approach all remaining matches of the English Premier League season as though they are finals.

According to him, the Gunners deserve to play in the Uefa Champions League and hence must continue pushing to finish the current campaign in England holding on to one of the qualification slots.



“We are in a very big club. [Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and the [Champions League] is where they belong. They [Arsenal have to be competing in every competition and that’s the objective of the club but we have to go game by game,” he told Football Daily in an interview.



Thomas Partey added, “We have some games to finish and we have to approach every game as a final and that’s what we should be focused on.”



Courtesy of Arsenal’s impressive form in the last few weeks, the team is currently 4th on the English Premier League table.

Listen to Thomas Partey in the Football Daily post below:



