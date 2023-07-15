0
Arsenal must keep Thomas Partey – Darren Bent

Thomas Partey 3456.png Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Sat, 15 Jul 2023

Former England international, Darren Bent believes Arsenal will have a solid team of midfielders if Thomas Partey is made to stay at the club.

Following the capture of West Ham’s Declan Rice, the North London club are reported to be ready to offload the Ghanaian in the transfer window.

However, Darren Bent argues that Arsenal will be more resolute in midfield if they maintain Partey for next season as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

He explained that with Partey at the heart of midfield players like Rice and Odegaard will have more license to contribute to attack.

“I'd keep Thomas Partey, Partey Rice Odegaard that's a serious midfield combination, give Rice more of a license to go forward,” Darren Bent tweeted.

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from Arsenal. Although some Saudi clubs have tabled a $10 million a-year offer for Partey, the player appears not interested.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
