Arsenal need 'important' Thomas Partey against Tottenham - Legend

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has disclosed the importance of Thomas Partey ahead of the North London Derby against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Partey picked up a thigh injury earlier this season, missing a number of games for the Gunners, but made his return to the first team in the 3-0 win against Brentford just before the international break.



The 29-year-old was due to start in Ghana's Pre-World Cup friendly with Brazil, but had to pull out of the line-up minutes before the game last Friday. He was withdrawn as a precautionary measure.



"Partey is a big concern. He is so important to that Arsenal team and to that midfield," Smith said as quoted by Football London.



"We saw without him against Manchester United there were big holes in that midfield that allowed [Bruno] Fernandes to put those balls through. I don’t think that would have happened with Partey in the team and you don’t want to be reliant on one player quite to this extent, he is so important."

He added, "[Mohamed] Elneny is out for a period of time so they are short in midfield.



"They need Partey in there and that could tip the balance. With him, they are so much more of a solid side able to support that talented attack."



Partey has made four league appearances for Arsenal so far this campaign.