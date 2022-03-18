Arsenal players had to accept Arteta's decision to let Aubameyang go to Barcelona - Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has discussed Mikel Arteta's decision to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old Gabon international, Aubameyang fell out with his former boss, Arteta before the La Liga heavyweights came to his rescue.



The Ghana international underlines how the Arsenal players are respecting Arteta's decision.



"When you are given the chance as a boss, you have to make decisions as a boss," Partey told Sky Sports as quoted by HITC.



"Every decision he has made because he was given the chance to do it. We have to understand and accept because we have to accept how he wants to play. We are following it.



"For us, every decision he makes, we have to accept it, even if we don’t want it. It’s the decision of him and the club."

"I always watch most of the games of Barcelona and Atletico [Madrid]," Partey continued.



"I am very happy for him. We know that he is a great person, a good player and he can score. I feel happy for him in Barcelona because he is doing a great job there. I also think he will be watching us and be happy for us."



Meanwhile, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was left impressed with the way Partey played in the first half before Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night.



Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino silenced the Emirates crowd with their second-half strikes.



However, the Ghana international, who was playing in front of the back four, left a good impression on the former English striker.

"Thomas Partey has been really impressive in front of that back four," Shearer said to Premier League Productions as quoted by HITC.



"He would stop everything before it would get into the forwards. But I would expect something to change."



The game did change in the second half with Partey and Arsenal being unable to stop Liverpool take all three points on the night.