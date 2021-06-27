Arsenal ponder swapping Thomas Partey for Juventus’ Ramsey - reports

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico whiles Ramsey (right) moved to Juventus from Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with an outrageous swap deal involving Thomas Partey and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey who departed Arsenal two seasons ago has been strongly linked with a return, with reports claiming Arsenal are pondering the possibility of having the Welsh midfielder back in England next term while entertaining the idea of a swap that would see Partey move the other way.



The Ghanaian midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid before the start of last season, signing a five-year contract but recurring injuries accounted for an underwhelming campaign.



Partey's struggles coincided with Arsenal failing to earn a spot in Europe as they finished 8th on the Premier League table.



And in their bid to improve in the coming season, Arsenal have been busy in the market.

They have been linked with several players, but Ramsey's own seems to be gaining momentum.



Ramsey is considered the ideal purchase to reinforce the midfield of the English team.



Juventus values ​​him around 20 million euros, while Partey of around 40 million euros.