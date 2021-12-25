Arsenal prepare for life without AFCON bound Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

On Thursday, Arsenal revealed a glimpse into their attempts to ensure that star midfielder Thomas Partey's African Cup of Nations absence is as minimal as possible.

Mikel Arteta's position in the centre of the pitch has, of course, become a significant discussion topic in recent weeks.



This is due to the probable departures of not one, but two Gunners midfielders for the upcoming 2022 African Cup of Nations.



Mohamed Elneny and the aforementioned Partey are set to join Egypt and Ghana respectively next week, ahead of both sides' expected deep run in the competition.

Arsenal, however, will be left with just Granit Xhaka, the unproven Sambi Lokonga, and the out-of-favour Ainsley Maitland-Niles as acknowledged senior alternatives in the engine room ahead of a vital run of matches in January.



According to CBS Sports' James Benge, officials on the red half of north London are now in talks with their colleagues at the Ghana Football Federation.



This comes amid efforts to extend Partey's stay at the club until December 28th, a situation that would allow the former Atletico Madrid player to face not just Norwich City on Boxing Day, but also Wolves 48 hours later.