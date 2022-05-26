0
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah motivated to opt for Ghana after latest England snub

Eddie Nketiah 1 Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah is now motivated to complete his nationality switch to play for Ghana after his latest snub by the English national team.

The Ghana FA in the past year has been making advances to get the striker to play for the Black Stars.

Although there had been reports that talks have been positive, the player has not made any decision.

In the upcoming international assignment of national teams, Eddie Nketiah has been overlooked by England head coach Gareth Southgate.

After the latest snub, sources close to Eddie Nketiah are revealing that the forward is motivated to switch allegiance to become eligible to play for the Black Stars.

He is continually not seeing a future in the Three Lions team and wants to commit to representing the national team of Ghana.

In the just-ended 2021/22 English Premier League season, Eddie Nketiah had a strong end to the campaign where he scored five goals and assisted one goal.

 

