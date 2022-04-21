Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah reacts to scoring twice against Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has reacted to scoring two goals against Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute and his second goal in the second half of the encounter at the Stamford Bridge.



After the game, Nketiah said it is always special to score against Chelsea but tonight's effort was to help Arsenal bounce back.



"I think it makes it that bit more special. I was at Chelsea till under-14 and got released and you always have that bit of a chip on your shoulder to prove yourself. But it’s not about me it’s about the team bouncing back," he said

Eddie Nketiah in a recent interview expressed his delight in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup and also stated that he will soon make a decision on his international future.



Nketiah was raised in Lewisham and his parents are Ghanaians. He has played 15 games in the league this season for Arsenal.