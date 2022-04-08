Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah to switch nationality to Ghana - Reports

Ghana qualifiers for World Cup
GFA hoping to convince Callum Hudson Odoi to play for Ghana
Callum Hudson nears Ghana nationality switch after acquiring Ghanaian passport
Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih is reportedly considering a nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.
According to ghanasoccernet.com, the Ghana FA have begun talks to convince the Gunners forward to switch allegiance to Ghana.
The report further indicates that the FA are confident of luring Nketiah by leveraging Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Following the qualification, the FA have begun discussions to convince top-performing Ghanaian players born abroad to represent Ghana at the tournament.
Some reported names include Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson Odoi, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams, and Nketiah.
Eddie Nketiah was born in England to Ghana parents, hence he is eligible to play for Ghana and England.
He has played in all levels for the Three Lions but he is yet to make his senior debut.
He featured in 17 matches for England U21 and has scored 16 goals, breaking Allan Sharer's record of 13 goals for the U21. The 22-year-old also played for England at the U18, U19, and U20.
