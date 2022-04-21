0
Menu
Sports

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah opens up on how Thomas Partey lured him to consider playing for Ghana

20220416 141149 Thomas Partey with Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian-born English striker Eddie Nketiah has opened up on how Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey has been trying to lure him to play for Ghana.

The 22-year-old has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.

Nketiah has been a long term target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationalities.

Addressing his international future on The Beautiful Game Podcast, the forward said Partey has been trying to lure him to play for the Black Stars.

Asked if the Ghana midfielder has been in his ear, Nketiah answered in the affirmative: “He has, to be fair.”

Meanwhile, he also opened his doors for a nationality switch after stating it’s possible to play for Ghana.

“My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana],” he said on the same podcast.

“I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup.”

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off